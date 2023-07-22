Sign up
Previous
78 / 365
Custom paint on VW bus captured at night
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
7
1
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
Just upgraded my camera from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon D5 Mark III. I also use my iPhone 8&13 when I don't have...
114
photos
52
followers
97
following
21% complete
View this month »
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
21st July 2023 9:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
July 22nd, 2023
Steve Chappell
ace
Very cool
July 22nd, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful patterns and colour.
July 22nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Cool shot
July 22nd, 2023
Mark St Clair
ace
@corinnec
@ludwigsdiana
@swchappell
@joansmor
very much appreciated!
July 22nd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
How great - but i miss the peace sign and flowers
July 22nd, 2023
Mark St Clair
ace
@365projectorgchristine
LOL! Agreed
July 22nd, 2023
