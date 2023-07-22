Previous
Custom paint on VW bus captured at night by frodob
78 / 365

Custom paint on VW bus captured at night

22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Mark St Clair

ace
@frodob
Just upgraded my camera from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon D5 Mark III. I also use my iPhone 8&13 when I don't have...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Neat
July 22nd, 2023  
Steve Chappell ace
Very cool
July 22nd, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful patterns and colour.
July 22nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Cool shot
July 22nd, 2023  
Mark St Clair ace
@corinnec @ludwigsdiana @swchappell @joansmor very much appreciated!
July 22nd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
How great - but i miss the peace sign and flowers
July 22nd, 2023  
Mark St Clair ace
@365projectorgchristine LOL! Agreed
July 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise