Previous
93 / 365
Florida Architecture
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
2
1
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
Just upgraded my camera from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon D5 Mark III. I also use my iPhone 8&13 when I don't have...
131
photos
56
followers
103
following
25% complete
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
19th June 2023 7:04am
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
August 6th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous perspective. It's a remarquable building.
August 6th, 2023
