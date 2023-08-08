Sign up
95 / 365
Flowers at Mount Dora
Saw these flowers walking out of a restaurant at Mount Dora in the evening.
8th August 2023
8th Aug 23
2
0
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
Just upgraded my camera from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon D5 Mark III. I also use my iPhone 8 & 13 when I...
4
2
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
12th August 2023 7:41pm
red
,
sunset
,
flowers
,
palm
,
florida
Dawn
ace
Lovely
August 14th, 2023
Mark St Clair
ace
@Dawn
thank you Dawn
August 14th, 2023
