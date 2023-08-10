Sign up
95 / 365
Clermont new Eco-system
10th August 2023
10th Aug 23
4
0
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
Just upgraded my camera from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon D5 Mark III. I also use my iPhone 8&13 when I don't have...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice eco-system
August 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nice
August 10th, 2023
Babs
ace
Lovely composition
August 10th, 2023
Mark St Clair
ace
@365projectorgchristine
@Dawn
@onewing
thank you so much guys!
August 10th, 2023
