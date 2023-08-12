Previous
Clermont’s Citrus Tower by frodob
97 / 365

Clermont’s Citrus Tower

This historical tower was used to monitor the citrus fields during the height of Florida’s orange production. For a small fee you can go to the top. And on a clear day you can see downtown Orlando (20 miles away).
Dawn ace
So interesting
August 12th, 2023  
Mags ace
I like the layers in your landscape!
August 12th, 2023  
