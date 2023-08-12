Sign up
Previous
97 / 365
Clermont’s Citrus Tower
This historical tower was used to monitor the citrus fields during the height of Florida’s orange production. For a small fee you can go to the top. And on a clear day you can see downtown Orlando (20 miles away).
12th August 2023
12th Aug 23
2
2
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
Just upgraded my camera from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon D5 Mark III. I also use my iPhone 8&13 when I don't have...
135
photos
56
followers
103
following
26% complete
View this month »
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
9th July 2023 4:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
So interesting
August 12th, 2023
Mags
ace
I like the layers in your landscape!
August 12th, 2023
