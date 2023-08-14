Previous
The Gate House by frodob
The Gate House

The Gate House Art Gallery in Historic Mount Dora Florida. President Calvin Coolidge stayed at the Lakeside Inn next door.
14th August 2023

Mark St Clair

@frodob
Suzie Townsend
Put a beautiful structure and the plants and foilage around it are so Lush and pretty. I think Florida is pretty much the exact opposite of Arizona.
August 14th, 2023  
Mark St Clair
@stownsend Arizona has its on unique beauty.... I remember when I lived in Flagstaff years ago
August 14th, 2023  
