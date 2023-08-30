Sign up
Previous
117 / 365
“The Eagle Has Landed” statue
Space Kennedy Center Florida
30th August 2023
30th Aug 23
2
0
Mark St Clair
@frodob
Just upgraded my camera from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon D5 Mark III. I also use my iPhone 8 & 13 when I...
155
photos
62
followers
108
following
32% complete
View this month »
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
12th June 2023 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Danette Thompson
Such a nice statue
August 30th, 2023
Dawn
A nice statue and image
August 30th, 2023
