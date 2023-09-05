Sign up
Previous
123 / 365
Fern growth on the trees
Downtown Orlando
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
5
3
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
Just upgraded my camera from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon D5 Mark III. I also use my iPhone 8 & 13 when I...
161
photos
64
followers
110
following
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
2nd September 2023 7:32pm
Public
tree
fern
Dawn
ace
A nice image
September 5th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A graceful capture
September 5th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
September 5th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Nice diagonal line
September 5th, 2023
Mark St Clair
ace
@Dawn
@corinnec
@marlboromaam
@jgpittenger
thank you guys for your kind words
September 5th, 2023
