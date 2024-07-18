Sign up
Previous
194 / 365
Morning lake walk
Lake Louisa State Park Florida
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
2
2
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
The Lonely Trail Photography In 2023 I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III.
242
photos
102
followers
169
following
53% complete
View this month »
194
7
2
2
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
17th July 2024 8:15am
morning
park
state
lake
florida
louisa
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful scene
July 18th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Looks so peaceful and scenic! Fav.
July 18th, 2024
