212 / 365
Testing my new lens
Captured at Lake Louisa State Park around 8:30 PM, this shot was taken with a 14mm lens at f/2.8 for a 4-second exposure. It was pitch black at the time, and I was amazed at how much light the lens was able to gather.
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
Mark St Clair
@frodob
The Lonely Trail Photography thelonelytrailphotography@gmail.com In 2023 I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III. When I don’t have my...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
25th August 2024 8:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Danette Thompson
ace
Wow, that turned out great!
August 26th, 2024
