Previous
Testing my new lens by frodob
212 / 365

Testing my new lens

Captured at Lake Louisa State Park around 8:30 PM, this shot was taken with a 14mm lens at f/2.8 for a 4-second exposure. It was pitch black at the time, and I was amazed at how much light the lens was able to gather.
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

Mark St Clair

ace
@frodob
The Lonely Trail Photography thelonelytrailphotography@gmail.com In 2023 I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III. When I don’t have my...
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Wow, that turned out great!
August 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise