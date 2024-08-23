Friday Night Lights by froggie0628
1 / 365

Friday Night Lights

High school football is back and tonight I got to see two of my favorite girls do what they love, cheer. Best part of the game was seeing them (my sons’ and hubby’s Alma mater lost to the girls’ team). Oh well maybe next week.
23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

Amanda Powell

@froggie0628
My name is Amanda. I have 2 grown kids (27 and 21). I teach preschool and run a daycare so I’m ALWAYS busy....
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise