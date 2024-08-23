Sign up
1 / 365
Friday Night Lights
High school football is back and tonight I got to see two of my favorite girls do what they love, cheer. Best part of the game was seeing them (my sons’ and hubby’s Alma mater lost to the girls’ team). Oh well maybe next week.
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
Amanda Powell
@froggie0628
My name is Amanda. I have 2 grown kids (27 and 21). I teach preschool and run a daycare so I’m ALWAYS busy....
365
Taken
23rd August 2024 5:52pm
football
,
family
,
twins
,
school”
,
“high
