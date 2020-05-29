Previous
Bury St Edmunds Abbey by g3xbm
Photo 2136

Bury St Edmunds Abbey

Bury St Edmunds is a lovely place. As most shops are shut we thought today would be a good time to visit the Abbey Gardens. Sadly the flower beds were a bit empty.
29th May 2020

@g3xbm
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I was unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept -...
Photo Details

