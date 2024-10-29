Sign up
Photo 3747
Photo 3747
Our Bungalow
We live right next to our local windmill and museum where we were celebrating the end of the season at a mini party. This was taken on the way back.
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
1
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013.
3740
3741
3742
3743
3744
3745
3746
3747
Views
14
Tags
bungalow
