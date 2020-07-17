Previous
East Anglian Sky by g3xbm
Photo 2185

East Anglian Sky

Before I have mentioned that we have a shortage of hills, but some great skies. This was taken across a field (sugar beet?) with a typical East Anglian sky behind.
17th July 2020

xbm

@g3xbm
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I was unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept -...
598% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

