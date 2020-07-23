Previous
Next
Son and Daughter by g3xbm
Photo 2191

Son and Daughter

We have just had a visit from one of our sons and his children. Here he is with his daughter.
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

xbm

@g3xbm
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I was unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept -...
600% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise