Previous
Next
Oxburgh Hall by g3xbm
Photo 2246

Oxburgh Hall

Covered in scaffolding during a £6M renovation project. Only the ground floor of the house is open. Quite a sad sight, but no doubt needed.
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

xbm

@g3xbm
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I was unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept -...
615% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise