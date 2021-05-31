Sign up
Photo 2503
BBQ Time
Yesterday the weather was glorious at last. We had a BBQ with our sons and all the grandchildren. This is one of our sons tending the BBQ.
31st May 2021
31st May 21
xbm
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
2496
2497
2498
2499
2500
2501
2502
2503
Tags
bbq
