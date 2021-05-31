Previous
BBQ Time by g3xbm
Photo 2503

BBQ Time

Yesterday the weather was glorious at last. We had a BBQ with our sons and all the grandchildren. This is one of our sons tending the BBQ.
31st May 2021 31st May 21

