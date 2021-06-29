Sign up
Photo 2532
Cosy
We like things cosy rather than posh. Every year we get a poster to remember the past year. We put them in the kitchen so we can enjoy them every day.
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
xbm
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
Album
365
Camera
MRD-LX1
Taken
30th June 2021 8:55pm
poster
