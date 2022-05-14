Previous
Next
New Static Mobile Homes by g3xbm
Photo 2849

New Static Mobile Homes

On our walk yesterday we saw these being built. Some may be holiday homes and others permanent homes at far lower cost than 'real' houses around here! More for the visual diary.
14th May 2022 14th May 22

xbm

@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
780% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise