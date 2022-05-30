Previous
Corfu Hotel Garden by g3xbm
Corfu Hotel Garden

This was the view in our hotel garden in Corfu last week.
30th May 2022

@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
Lesley ace
Very jealous. It looks fabulous
May 30th, 2022  
