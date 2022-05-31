Previous
Jubilee Bunting by g3xbm
Photo 2866

Jubilee Bunting

Even the windmill next door is strewn with bunting to celebrate the queen being monarch of the UK for 70 years.
31st May 2022 31st May 22

