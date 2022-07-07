Previous
Old Abbey by g3xbm
Old Abbey

Most of the Abbey in Bury St Edmunds is now just ruins after the Puritans sacked it in an act of pure vandalism centuries ago. Thankfully some of the ruins were incorporated in newer buildings.
