Photo 2911
Restored Constable
This painting at nearby Anglesey Abbey is a cleaned Constable hanging in the library. Details that were hidden may now be seen.
15th July 2022
15th Jul 22
xbm
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
Tags
constable
