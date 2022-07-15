Previous
Restored Constable by g3xbm
Restored Constable

This painting at nearby Anglesey Abbey is a cleaned Constable hanging in the library. Details that were hidden may now be seen.
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
