Jaws? by g3xbm
Photo 2923

Jaws?

When I first saw this in the mill leat at Anglesey Abbey, my thoughts turned to the film "Jaws" as this reminded me of a shark.

It was just a piece of wood.
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013.
Photo Details

