Photo 2926
Scones
We ate overlooking Ely Cathedral in the Almonry garden. The Almonry is very very old (13th century).
30th July 2022
30th Jul 22
0
0
xbm
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
2919
2920
2921
2922
2923
2924
2925
2926
Views
6
Album
365
Tags
food
,
cathedral
,
scones
,
ely
