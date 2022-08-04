Previous
Kingfisher Bridge by g3xbm
Photo 2931

Kingfisher Bridge

Although we saw konik ponies and one little egret, on the whole it was disappointing. This is a nature reserve about 6 miles from us. There used to be water buffalo, but I think they have been moved.
