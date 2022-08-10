Previous
Snowy Farr Statue - Cambridge by g3xbm
Snowy Farr Statue - Cambridge

Snowy was a much loved character on Cambridge streets. He raised a lot of money for charity. These days there is a statue in his memory in the market square. See http://www.en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Snowy _Farr
