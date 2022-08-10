Sign up
Photo 2937
Snowy Farr Statue - Cambridge
Snowy was a much loved character on Cambridge streets. He raised a lot of money for charity. These days there is a statue in his memory in the market square.
http://www.en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Snowy
_Farr
10th August 2022
10th Aug 22
xbm
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
Tags
cambridge
,
snowy
