Photo 2940
UK Fuel Prices
Back in the winter was would have been appalled at these prices, but they were a lot higher! I hope they fall further.
13th August 2022
13th Aug 22
xbm
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
2940
7
365
MRD-LX1
13th August 2022 9:27am
fuel
