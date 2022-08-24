Previous
Morris 1000 by g3xbm
Morris 1000

Our first car was a Morris 1000. This one is owned by a friend who has been lovingly restoring it for about 40 years.
24th August 2022

xbm

@g3xbm
@g3xbm
Eye Spy
I have a friend who rebuilt and drove a Morris Minor for years. It had dual carbs.
August 24th, 2022  
Sue Cooper ace
They’re wonderful cars.
August 24th, 2022  
