Photo 3053
Ho Ho Ho
This Father Christmas used to frighten one of our grandchildren some years ago.
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
0
1
xbm
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
3067
photos
24
followers
25
following
840% complete
3060
3061
3062
3063
3064
3065
3066
3067
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air 2
Taken
10th December 2018 3:00pm
Tags
christmas
,
father
