Photo 3174
Coffee in the Garden
For the first time this year we had coffee in the garden.
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
xbm
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
3174
photos
26
followers
23
following
869% complete
View this month »
3167
3168
3169
3170
3171
3172
3173
3174
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
MRD-LX1
Taken
3rd April 2023 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
