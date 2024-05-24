Previous
Cambridge Bookshop by g3xbm
Cambridge Bookshop

When I first came to Cambridge in 1970 there were loads of bookshops and Cambridge felt like a sleepy academic town. These days there are far fewer bookshops as many prefer to buy books online. This is one that remains.
