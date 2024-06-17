Sign up
Photo 3613
Watching the Euros
My son cooked a lamb casserole for a (belated) Father's Day. Here he is watching the football this evening.
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
3613
photos
29
followers
24
following
989% complete
