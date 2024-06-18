Previous
Eat Slowly

Last year our single 🍐 pear tree had plenty of blossoms but these were killed off by the frost I think, so we had no pears at all. This year we have 2 small ones growing. They look bigger in the photo than in the flesh! Let’s hope these survive.
