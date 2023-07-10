Previous
Wild Flowers Near Museum by g3xbm
Photo 3270

Wild Flowers Near Museum

These are about 5m from our house outside the windmill and museum next-door.
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
