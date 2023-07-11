Sign up
Photo 3271
Bus to Cambridge
Just been into Cambridge on the bus. It is now quicker by bus than car and park and ride. If you are old, it is of course free.
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
3272
photos
26
followers
23
following
896% complete
3265
3266
3267
3268
3269
3270
3271
3272
14
1
365
MRD-LX1
12th July 2023 9:44am
bus
Sue Cooper
ace
I'm very envious. Make the most of it.
July 12th, 2023
