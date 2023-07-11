Previous
Bus to Cambridge by g3xbm
Photo 3271

Bus to Cambridge

Just been into Cambridge on the bus. It is now quicker by bus than car and park and ride. If you are old, it is of course free.
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
I'm very envious. Make the most of it.
July 12th, 2023  
