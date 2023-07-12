Sign up
100 Years Young
Just been for lunch with old work colleagues. One is 100 years old and is still as sharp as anything. This was her card from the king.
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
3272
photos
26
followers
23
following
896% complete
View this month »
3265
3266
3267
3268
3269
3270
3271
3272
Tags
work
,
100
,
cambridge
Sue Cooper
ace
How wonderful. I hope I get one one day.
July 12th, 2023
Sue Cooper
ace
Did you just do something weird? I'm sure when I wrote my comment there was just a photo of the card.
July 12th, 2023
