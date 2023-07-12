Previous
100 Years Young by g3xbm
Photo 3272

100 Years Young

Just been for lunch with old work colleagues. One is 100 years old and is still as sharp as anything. This was her card from the king.
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

Sue Cooper ace
How wonderful. I hope I get one one day.
July 12th, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
Did you just do something weird? I'm sure when I wrote my comment there was just a photo of the card.
July 12th, 2023  
