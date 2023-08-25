Previous
Old Friends by g3xbm
Photo 3316

Old Friends

Yesterday we met up with old university friends we have known since the late 1960s. We met up at nearby Anglesey Abbey. They came back for lunch. It was like we last met yesterday!
25th August 2023

