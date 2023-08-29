Previous
Distant ancestor? by g3xbm
Photo 3320

Distant ancestor?

We found this hand tinted metal plate photo when clearing out my mum's house many years ago. I had no idea it was there.
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
909% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise