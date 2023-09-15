Previous
Statue, Budva, Montenegro by g3xbm
Statue, Budva, Montenegro

Seen Thursday.
15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
Lesley ace
What a beautiful statue!
September 14th, 2023  
