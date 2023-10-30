Previous
Out With The Old by g3xbm
Photo 3382

Out With The Old

About this time we replace our summer bedding plants with ones that give winter colour. I put primroses in the front. One for the visual diary.
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
926% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
They will be beautiful. Your big windows must give you a lovely view
October 29th, 2023  
xbm ace
@tinley23 - you can see the windmill next door reflected in the window.
October 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise