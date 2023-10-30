Sign up
Previous
Photo 3382
Out With The Old
About this time we replace our summer bedding plants with ones that give winter colour. I put primroses in the front. One for the visual diary.
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
3382
photos
25
followers
23
following
926% complete
3375
3376
3377
3378
3379
3380
3381
3382
Views
19
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
MRD-LX1
Taken
29th October 2023 10:22am
Tags
primroses
Lesley
ace
They will be beautiful. Your big windows must give you a lovely view
October 29th, 2023
xbm
ace
@tinley23
- you can see the windmill next door reflected in the window.
October 29th, 2023
