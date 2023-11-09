Previous
Better Day by g3xbm
Better Day

Yesterday I showed the windmill next door in an interesting light. The weather was better today. The photo was taken out of the lounge window .
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

xbm

@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
Elyse Klemchuk
I like both of these, the light from the storm and the nice weather!
November 9th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot😊
November 9th, 2023  
