Previous
Photo 3392
Better Day
Yesterday I showed the windmill next door in an interesting light. The weather was better today. The photo was taken out of the lounge window .
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
2
1
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
Views
15
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
9th November 2023 2:07pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
windmill
Elyse Klemchuk
I like both of these, the light from the storm and the nice weather!
November 9th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot😊
November 9th, 2023
