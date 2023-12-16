Previous
Old Village Butchers by g3xbm
Photo 3429

Old Village Butchers

About a year ago the last butchers in the village closed after 150 years. It looks like 2 new houses are being built. This is for the visual diary as it will look quite different in a year!
16th December 2023

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
939% complete

