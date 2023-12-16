Sign up
Photo 3429
Old Village Butchers
About a year ago the last butchers in the village closed after 150 years. It looks like 2 new houses are being built. This is for the visual diary as it will look quite different in a year!
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
3429
photos
24
followers
23
following
939% complete
10
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
16th December 2023 1:40pm
hurrells
