Previous
Fitzball Plaque by g3xbm
Photo 3719

Fitzball Plaque

Yesterday I showed the house where this famous 1800s melodramatist lived. This is the plaque outside.
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
1018% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise