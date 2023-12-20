Previous
Old Friends by g3xbm
Photo 3433

Old Friends

Christmas is a time when friends we have not seen for years just pop in to drop off a card. They called last Christmas but we were out.
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
940% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Nice group shot
December 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise