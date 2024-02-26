Previous
Photo 3501

Fancy something to eat in the 1200s?

This is the Almonry in Ely that has been serving food for centuries.
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

Dorothy ace
So pretty and it looks like a tree is about to burst into bloom!
February 25th, 2024  
