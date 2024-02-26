Sign up
Previous
Photo 3501
Fancy something to eat in the 1200s?
This is the Almonry in Ely that has been serving food for centuries.
26th February 2024
26th Feb 24
1
1
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
Tags
ely
Dorothy
ace
So pretty and it looks like a tree is about to burst into bloom!
February 25th, 2024
