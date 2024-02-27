Sign up
Photo 3502
Cambridge Bookshop
When I first arrived in Cambridge in 1970 there were lots of bookshops. Times change and many books are now bought online. This is the biggest remaining.
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
3502
photos
29
followers
23
following
959% complete
20
1
365
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
26th February 2024 12:39pm
Tags
books
Oli Lindenskov
Nice👍😊
February 26th, 2024
