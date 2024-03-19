Previous
A Piece of History by g3xbm
Photo 3523

A Piece of History

In the past many villages had lock-ups where local villains were held. It was a bit like a prison cell. This one was in the next village (Swaffham Prior) and it also housed the fire engine.
19th March 2024 19th Mar 24

