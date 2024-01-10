Previous
Sura kyrkan Surahamar 🇸🇪 by gabig
2 / 365

Sura kyrkan Surahamar 🇸🇪

Sesja zdjęciowa wkolo kościoła w dniu kiedy podwozilam Dominika do szkoły w Ramnäs i na niego czekałam aż skończy lekcje. Powodem tego był problem z pociągami.Super miejsce😍 świetny dzien🙂
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Gabriela Groth

@gabig
