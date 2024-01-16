Previous
Wieczorne fotografowanie by gabig
8 / 365

Wieczorne fotografowanie

Zimne ok -20 a ja na dworze i ucze się robić fotki księżyca. Kilka wyszło całkiem niezle👍🙂
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Gabriela Groth

@gabig
